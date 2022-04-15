Provision of units stationed in liberated Azerbaijani lands is at high level: Defense Ministry (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the instruction of Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the tasks of organizing service and combat activities, improving comprehensive provision and social and living conditions of the units stationed in the country’s liberated territories are being fulfilled in a planned manner, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Modern military infrastructure facilities are being built and other necessary measures are being taken to further increase the combat capability of military personnel serving 24 hours a day in areas with harsh climatic conditions and difficult terrain, as well as to maintain a high level of combat readiness.

As part of these measures, maintenance and repair points, as well as battery workshops are being established in the liberated territories to keep military vehicles in constant working conditions. There are all conditions for car maintenance and planned seasonal maintenance in the points provided with modern equipment.

Identified malfunctions of auto vehicles arriving at maintenance and repair points are eliminated in a short time in repair workshops and are transferred into the armament of units.

In order to ensure the uninterrupted and stable operation of vehicles, these stations are provided with high-quality fuels and lubricants, other necessary spare parts, and equipment. Maintaining a high level of technical performance of combat equipment and military vehicles as well as their constant readiness for operation in accordance with seasonal requirements is ensured. Moreover, these stations have a workshop manager, locksmith, welding and washing rooms, rechargeable battery workshop, as well an armored vehicles warehouse. The rechargeable workshop consists of water distillation, charging, and storage rooms for the maintenance of batteries.

Thanks to the attention and care of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, works to improve the combat, moral-psychological state of personnel, strengthen logistic support, as well as further improve social and living conditions in the liberated areas are underway.

News.Az