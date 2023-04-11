Provocations show that Armenia is avoiding signing a peace treaty – Azerbaijani MP

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Units of Armenian armed forces intensively fire at Azerbaijan’s positions in direction of Lachin region from Gorus region," Political scientist, Azerbaijani MP Javid Osmanov told News.az.

"Provocations continue all the time. Azerbaijani army retaliated against Armenian provocations. Unfortunately, three Azerbaijani servicemen killed as a result of Armenian provocation,” J. Osmanov said.

Azerbaijani MP noted that these provocations show that Armenia refuses to sign a peace treaty: “All responsibility for what happened falls on political leadership of Armenia. Azerbaijani army will prevent enemy's provocations in all cases."

News.Az