Public shelter for homeless people opens in Zabrat

+ ↺ − 16 px

The term of stay in the shelter is 180 days.

"This winter, 50 homeless people in Baku will not freeze outside, but will find shelter. Since November, a public shelter for people without a fixed place of residence over the age of 18, which was opened by the State Social Protection Fund under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, has started functioning in Zabrat settlement. "

According to the director of the public shelter Chingiz Ahmadov, everything is provided for a normal life in the new shelter for the homeless people.

"Now there are 16 people here. All are provided with three meals a day and new clothes. There are comfortable bedrooms, showers, a hairdresser for our clients. Upon admission, and subsequently periodically, they undergo medical examination. During the first two days all are put into a quarantine. If someone has an infectious disease, he is referred for treatment to the appropriate medical institution. After completing the course of treatment, the homeless returns to our shelter.

"There are all the conditions for a full-fledged leisure. There is a library, a gym and even a swimming pool,", Ahmadov said.

The term of stay in the shelter is 180 days. All enrolled in the shelter are divided into two groups. The first includes able-bodied citizens. Here they are trained in the manufacture of plastic doors and windows. After the expiration of the training period, the social rehabilitation group working in the institution applies to the employment centers of the district where the homeless person is registered, for his further employment. After receiving work, our ward leaves our shelter. The second group of inmates of a social institution requires more attention and care, as well as treatment, the director of the institution said.

According to Akhmadov, the social service does not limit its activities to the rehabilitation and employment of the homeless. They also receive legal advice, if possible, they are helped to return to their homes.

News.Az

News.Az