Publicist: Unemployment is number one reason behind Armenian youth migration

The number one reason behind the migration of the youth is the already 40.2 percent unemployment, which is nearly 2.5 times higher than its average level.

Lawyer, writer and publicist Haykaz Makaryan said the aforementioned at the meeting with journalists on Friday, news.am reports.

According to him, pursuant to the data of International Labour Organization (ILO), among 15-24-year-olds, almost 17.3 percent males and 17.7 percent females were considered unemployed in 2017, which is a horrible index.

“Almost 120,000-130,000 and more knowledgeable persons, who are the potential specialists of a certain sphere, are disillusioned by this environment. The reason is the improper actions by the violent police, which disillusion the youth, including me,” he said.

According to the publicist, youth organizations should be opened and youth programs implemented. “The Diaspora Armenian benefactors should create a group of “fallen”experts, since no governmental representatives deal with youth issues. We have a Ministry of Youth and Sport, whose activity I haven’t seen,” Makaryan added.

