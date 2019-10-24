Pumping gas to TAP to begin in few months

Pumping gas to TAP to begin in few months

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pumping the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) with gas will begin in several months, Director General of the General Directorate for Foreign Relations and International Projects of Turkey's Energy and Natural Resources Ministry Safa Uslu said at the International Energy Charter Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

The director general noted that Turkey began to receive gas last summer through the Trans-Anatolian Gas Pipeline (TANAP), which is the main part of the Southern Gas Corridor.

"We are preparing for another ceremony after several months to launch pumping gas to TAP," Uslu said.

Further, speaking about Turkey's energy policy, Uslu noted that the country intends to reduce its dependence on external energy sources.

"Turkey depends on external energy sources and the country's need for energy is increasing. Turkey's priority is to reduce this dependence. To do this, Turkey must increase domestic production, but this in turn creates problems related to environmental pollution. Nevertheless, Turkey has achieved energy security in some areas. The country is also trying to increase regasification opportunities," the director general said.

Uslu noted that digitalization plays a significant role in each country's energy transition.

"Some countries face difficulties in this process. It is necessary to monitor the paths of the energy transition and find individual directions for each country for the energy transition," the director general added.

The topic of the International Energy Charter Forum is “Enabling Energy Transformation through Technology and Policy Innovations”.

The four-session forum is dedicated to the development of renewable energy and technology, the use and regulation of renewable energy, the promotion of energy efficiency, the sharing of best practices and regional security experience.

The forum is attended by top ranking officials from 13 countries, including Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia, Austria, China, Greece, Albania, Croatia, Spain, Bangladesh, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Burundi and Yemen.

The event is also attended by representatives from 42 international organizations, local and foreign energy companies, public bodies, as well as diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan and about 200 experts and journalists.

News.Az

News.Az