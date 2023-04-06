Purchase of new aircraft by AZAL to contribute to development of Azerbaijani economy: Minister

The purchase of new aircraft by Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) will contribute to the development of the country’s economy, Minister of Digital Development of Transport Rashad Nabiyev said on Thursday.

He made the remarks while speaking at an event dedicated to the signing of a contract between Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL) and Airbus for the purchase of aircraft, News.Az reports.

According to the minister, this deal is part of AZAL's strategy until 2030.

"AZAL is one of few companies in Azerbaijan that earns about $1 billion a year. The purchase of 12 new aircraft will significantly expand Azerbaijan's presence in foreign markets," he said.

The minister noted that AZAL is one of the safest companies in the world.

"International organizations estimate the safety of AZAL's passenger transportation at more than 80 percent, which is about 5 percent higher than that of a number of European airlines," Nabiyev added.

