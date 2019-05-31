Putin, Abe to meet on sidelines of G20 summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will meet on June 29 on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday after talks with his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono, TASS reports.

"We compared notes on issues of developing our relations in all spheres in the framework of preparing for another meeting between Putin and Abe which is scheduled for June 29 on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka," Lavrov said.

He noted that the foreign and defense ministers of Russia and Japan discussed at their talks on Thursday settlement of conflicts and developing foreign policy cooperation.

The G20 summit will be held in Japan's Osaka on June 28-29.

Tokyo believes that regular meetings between the Japanese and Russian foreign ministers have a positive role in relation to efforts to make a peace treaty, Japanese top diplomat noted.

"Regular meetings between the Japanese and Russian foreign ministers are a great driving force on the way to a peace treaty," he said. According to Kono, the parties discussed the peace treaty issue, including aspects the two countries view differently.

The Japanese foreign minister also said that in accordance with a bilateral agreement, the parties would refrain from disclosing the details of the peace treaty talks.

News.Az

News.Az