Putin about 2018 presidential elections

Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that it is too early to talk about the 2018 presidential elections candidates.

At the same time, he promised to do everything to make sure the election campaign is run strictly in accordance with the law, and that everyone is able to put forward their nominations, TASS reports.



"As for the candidates, it is still too early to talk about it," Putin said in an interview with Le Figaro during his visit to Paris on May 29.



The President noted, "All our latest election campaigns were run in strict accordance with the Russian Constitution." "I will do everything to ensure that the 2018 election campaign is conducted in the same way - in strict accordance with the law and the Constitution," Putin said.



According to him, "Everyone who has the right, everyone who would undergo the relevant procedures prescribed by law, certainly can and will participate, if they wish to do so, in elections of all levels - legislative assemblies, the Parliament, and the presidential election".

News.Az

