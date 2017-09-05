Putin about US: It is difficult to have a dialogue with those who confuse Austria with Australia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has commented on the reduction of the number of Russian diplomatic missions in the US.

"This is their right. On the other hand, that was done in a boorish manner," Putin said at a press conference following the BRICS summit in China, speaking of the reduction of the number of Russian diplomatic missions in the United States.

According to him, this does not adorn the American partners.

"It is difficult to have a dialogue with people who confuse Austria with Australia. But there's nothing you can do about it. Apparently, this is the level of political culture of a certain part of the American establishment," the Russian leader noted.

News.Az

