Putin and Erdogan held telephone conversation

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held telephone conversation, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

"The issues of Russian-Turkish cooperation in terms of stabilizing the situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone were discussed. It was agreed to intensify joint efforts to abolish terrorist threats arising from this region and ensure the implementation of the Sochi memorandum of September 17, 2018," the statement says.

The conversation was initiated by the Turkish side.

