Putin and French president talk over phone

Russian President Vladimir Putin has talked to his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron over the phone, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, but did not provide any details of the conversation.

"The president is working in Moscow today; a telephone conversation with Macron recently ended," Peskov said.

The spokesman promised to inform mass media on the details of the conversation later, because "time is needed to formulate [the message]," TASS reported.

News.Az

