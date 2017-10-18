Putin and Netanyahu discuss settlement of situation in Syria

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the settlement of the Syrian crisis with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Report informs referring to the Kremlin press service that the telephone conversation took place on the initiative of the Israeli side.

"The issues of the settlement in Syria, the situation around the Iranian nuclear program, as well as the results of the referendum in the Kurdish Autonomous Region of Iraq, have been discussed extensively," Kremlin said.

News.Az

News.Az