Putin and Pashinyan mull situation in Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have discussed the situation in Karabakh over the phone, News.az reports citing RIA Novosti.

Russian and Armenian leaders also discussed the process of implementing the Tripartite Agreements (November 10, 2020, January 11, and November 26, 2021).

Pashinyan and Putin touched upon Armenia's appeal to the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, which is aimed at organizing negotiations on a peace agreement.

News.Az