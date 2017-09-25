Putin and Rouhani discuss Russia-Iran-Azerbaijan format

+ ↺ − 16 px

The two leaders discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation in various fields, as well as issues of cooperation in the Russia-Iran-Azerbaijan format.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani discussed in a telephone conversation the settlement of the situation around the Iranian nuclear program, noted the importance of the full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (VCPD).

According to Oxu.Az, the press service of the Kremlin reports that during the conversation the counterparts discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation in various fields, as well as issues of cooperation in the Russia-Iran-Azerbaijan format.

In addition, the presidents agreed on further contacts.

