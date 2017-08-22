Yandex metrika counter

Putin and Sargsyan to discuss Nagorno - Karabakh conflict settlement

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan in Sochi on August 23.

RIA Novosti reported citing Kremlin's press service that Putin and Sargsyan will discuss the cooperation within the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and Eurasian Economic Community (EAEC or EurAsEC), as well as the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, says the report.

Meanwhile, the two presidents will also exchange views on topical international and regional issues, according to the report.

Moreover, the sides will also touch upon the implementation of agreements reached during the Armenian president’s official visit to Russia in March 2017.

News.Az


