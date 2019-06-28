Putin and Trump talk for 80 minutes in Osaka

Opening the meeting, both leaders noted that the meeting can become a great opportunity to talk about many issues that piled up and needed to be discussed. Donald Trump proposed discussing trade and disarmament issues. "It is a great honor to be with President Putin. His representatives, my representatives have many things to discuss, including trade and including some disarmament, little protectionism, perhaps," he said.

"I cannot but agree with the [US] President, we have something to talk about," Putin noted. "All the topics were set out, we have not seen each other in a while, since the Helsinki meeting (in July 2018 - TASS). It is true that our administrations worked and gave us a great opportunity to continue what we were agreeing on in Helsinki," Putin underlined."