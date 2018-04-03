Putin arrives in Ankara for two-day visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Putin is paying a visit to Ankara at the invitation of the Turkish president.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Ankara where he will hold talks with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan and take part in a ceremony to launch the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, TASS reports.

According to the Kremlin press service, Putin is paying a two-day visit to Ankara at the invitation of the Turkish president. On Tuesday, the Turkish capital will host the seventh meeting of the High-Level Russian-Turkish Cooperation Council. "[The parties] will consider the current state and prospects for the development of trade and economic cooperation, the implementation of the joint strategic projects, in particular, in the energy sector. It is planned to discuss some pressing regional and international issues, including the joint fight against terrorism and the situation in Syria," the press service said.

