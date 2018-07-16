Putin arrives in Helsinki for meeting with Trump

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Helsinki, where his first full-fledged meeting with US President Donald Trump will be held on Monday.

The Russian leader’s plane landed at Helsinki’s airport around 13:00 local time (coincides with Moscow), TASS reports.

The US leader showed up in the Finnish capital on Sunday. Putin and Trump are expected to arrive in the presidential palace in downtown Helsinki, come out for a photo-op and, after that, begin one-on-one talks in the presence of the interpreters. According to the organizers, this part of the summit is to last about an hour and a half.

However, the Kremlin earlier said that there are no time limits, that is, it will depend on the two presidents how long the conversation will last.

News.Az

