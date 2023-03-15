Putin, Assad complete talks that lasted three hours

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad ended their talks about 8 pm, meaning they lasted three hours, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Wednesday, News.az reports.

"Yes, 30 minutes ago," Peskov said, when asked if the presidents had completed their meeting.

The talks started at 5:06 pm Moscow time.

Putin and Assad held talks that involved officials from both countries and then met for a working breakfast for discussions of pressing issues of further development of Russian-Syrian cooperation in the political, trade, economic and humanitarian areas, as well as prospects for a comprehensive settlement of the situation in and around Syria. Assad said that his visit will kick off a new phase in relations between the countries.

News.Az