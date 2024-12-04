Putin asserts Russia has never rejected US dollar

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Vladimir Putin stated at the 15th VTB Russia Calling! Investment Forum that Russia has never rejected the dollar, but its use was prohibited for the country, News.az reports citing TASS .

"We have never rejected the dollar. Have we rejected it actually? We were denied of its use but the denial, as our saying goes - they got what they fought for. They ended up with problems of the dollar itself," Putin said.Now it is time to think what to do next, the Russian leader said. "All that originates from overconfidence, from false pride, including the economic sphere. This is unacceptable. The need is to understand processes taking place globally and build up the policy on the basis of this understanding, including at the international level," the president added.

News.Az