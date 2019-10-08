Putin awarded General Director of “Azerbaijan” Publishing House

+ ↺ − 16 px

General Director of “Azerbaijan” Publishing House Agabey Asgarov has been awarded Medal of Pushkin of Russia, APA’s Moscow correspondent reports.

According to the information, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on this issue.

Note that Medal of Pushkin of Russia is given for services in achievements in the arts and culture, education, humanities, and literature, for great contributions to the study and preservation of the Russian cultural heritage, in the rapprochement and mutual enrichment of cultures of nations and peoples.

