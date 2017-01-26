Yandex metrika counter

Putin awards Maria Zakharova

Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova has received the Order of Friendship from the hands of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to Kremlin's press service, Zakharova was awarded in the Kremlin, where the president conferred orders on famous public and state figures.

Zakharova comes from a family of diplomats. She is the MGIMO graduate. From 2005 until 2008 she worked as the spokesperson for the Russian permanent mission in UN. She took the post of the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson in 2015, thus becoming the first woman, ever occupying this position.

honor Patriotic War martyrs

