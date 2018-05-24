Putin: Azerbaijan has massive influence in int’l arena
Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Republic Day, APA reported.
He also notes that Azerbaijan has had substantial achievements in the economic, social, scientific-technical, humanitarian, and other areas.
“The Republic of Azerbaijan has a massive influence in the international area. I am pleased with the high level of Russia-Azerbaijan relations,” Putin says in the letter.
News.Az