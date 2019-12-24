Putin: Azerbaijan is enhancing its positions in international arena

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a letter of congratulations to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of your birthday,” the Russian leader said in his letter.

“Under your leadership, Azerbaijan is moving forward confidently on the path of social and economic progress, enhancing its positions in the international arena. Your personal contribution to the strengthening of strategic partnership between our countries cannot be overestimated,” Putin noted.

“I sincerely value the trust and mutual understanding between us. I am looking forward to continuing our joint fruitful work to the benefit of the Russian and Azerbaijani peoples,” he said. “Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I wish you the best of health, happiness, well-being and success. Please give your family my heartfelt regards.”

