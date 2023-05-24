Putin: Azerbaijan plays active role in solving many important issues on international agenda

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has achieved an impressive success in economic and social fields, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his congratulatory message to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the country’s Independence Day, News.Az reports.

Putin stressed that Azerbaijan enjoys a well-deserved prestige on a global scale, and plays an active role in solving many important issues on the international agenda.

“Russian-Azerbaijani relations have reached the level of allied interaction, and constructive bilateral cooperation is dynamically developing in various areas,” he said.

“I am confident that, with the combined efforts we will ensure further cultivation of the whole range of partnership ties for the benefit of our friendly peoples,” Putin added.

News.Az