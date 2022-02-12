Yandex metrika counter

Putin-Biden phone talk scheduled for February 12: Kremlin

  • World
  • Share
Putin-Biden phone talk scheduled for February 12: Kremlin

The presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, plan to have a phone conversation on Saturday, February 12, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday, News.Az reports citing TASS. 

"Indeed, the US side requested a conversation with President Putin, and the talks of the two presidents are planned to take place tomorrow in the evening," he said.

"The request was preceded by a letter from the US side," he said.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan hinted at the possibility of a phone talk earlier on Friday, adding that he had nothing to announce at this point.

A senior US administration official confirmed to AFP that the conversation was scheduled for Saturday.

"Russia proposed a call Monday. We counter-proposed Saturday, and they accepted," the agency reported.

The US president’s official schedule for the weekend makes no mention of the Russian-US talks, however. The White House has so far failed to respond to a request for a comment from TASS.

The last time Putin and Biden held a phone conversation was at the end of last year. Before that, on December 7, they held a video conference. The first face-to-face meeting of Putin and Biden as the heads of state took place in Geneva in June 2021.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      