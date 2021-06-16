Putin-Biden talks begin in private behind closed doors

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden have begun talks in private in the library hall on the ground floor of the Villa La Grange, TASS reports.

Before that, the media was let in for an official photo session. Both leaders dropped several remarks. Also, they exchanged a couple of words, when the reporters were leaving the room.

After the photo session the talks began behind closed doors. The two leaders are accompanied by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and interpreters.

News.Az