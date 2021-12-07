Putin, Biden to hold talks via live link-up on Tuesday

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden will hold bilateral talks in a video conference format on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

The leaders are expected to discuss the situation around Ukraine, NATO’s eastward expansion, some issues of strategic stability and the bilateral agenda. They may also touch upon the regional security, including the situation in Afghanistan.

Putin will contact his US counterpart from his Sochi residence. The Russian president headed there after his visit to New Delhi.

The conference will be held via a secure video conference line, designed for communication between national leaders. According to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, this line was established "during previous [US] administrations," when there "was still something creative" in the Russian-US relations. However, this line saw no use until now and was "effectively maintained at technically operational level." It will be used for the first time on Tuesday.

According to the spokesman, the video talks between the two leaders will not differ in principle from a phone call or meeting in person. This special line makes it possible for them to discuss even the most closed of topics, he assured. Earlier, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov made a similar remark. When asked if it would be possible for the two leaders to discuss the most complicated of topics over this line, he noted: "Easy! Why not?"

News.Az