Putin calls conversation with Kim Jong-un thorough

Russian President Vladimir Putin talked about the issues that were discussed at his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Starting the expanded negotiations, the Russian state leader called the previous part a thorough one. "We just had a thorough face-to-face conversation," the Russian leader said.

"We talked about the history of our insterstate relations, the current situation and the prospects for the development of our bilateral ties," the Russian president noted. "We discussed the situation on the Korean Peninsula and shared our positions on the measures to be taken for the situation to have good prospects for improvement," Putin stressed.

The Russian state leader thanked Kim Jong-un for accepting Moscow’s invitation and coming to Russia.

