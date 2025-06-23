Putin calls Tehran attacks 'unprovoked aggression' as he meets Iran's FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Talks are under way in the Kremlin between President Vladimir Putin and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, News.az reports citing BBC.

“Absolutely unprovoked aggression against Iran has no grounds and no justification,” says Russia’s president in opening remarks broadcast live on Russian state TV’s rolling news channel.

Putin adds: “I am very pleased you are in Moscow today. It gives us the opportunity to discuss all these difficult subjects and think together how to find a way out of today’s situation.”

Iran’s foreign minister notes that his country has “very close and friendly relations” with Russia, ties which have developed “a strategic nature”.

He says strikes by Israel and the US “violated international rules and norms”.

Earlier this year the presidents of Iran and Russia signed a "comprehensive strategic partnership agreement" between their countries.

But it is not a military alliance and does not oblige Russia to come to the defence of Tehran.

