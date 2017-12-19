Putin: CIS Special Services should strengthen ties at background of terrorism threats

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin urged CIS Special Services to strengthen ties at the background of terrorism threats.

Addressing the 43rd meeting of the Council of the Heads of Security Bodies and Special Services of CIS member states, Putin said that former Soviet countries were being threatened by militants using Central Asia, North Africa and the Middle East as a springboard for expansion, RIA Novosti reported.

News.Az

News.Az