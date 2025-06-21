Putin claims ‘all of Ukraine,’ deals blow to peace talks and signals nuclear warning

+ ↺ − 16 px

Vladimir Putin has declared that “all of Ukraine is ours,” marking one of his most hardline statements on the country since Donald Trump assumed office.

In recent months the Russian president has danced around involvement in peace talks - without making any firm commitments - and even suggested he would be prepared to meet with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zekelensky, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

But during a Q&A session at an investment event in St Petersburg, Putin was asked about his end goal in the protracted war in Ukraine, which is nearing the three-and-a-half year mark.

"I have said many times that I consider the Russian and Ukrainian people to be one nation. In this sense, all of Ukraine is ours,” Putin said according to Sky News’ Moscow correspondent.

"There is an old rule. 'Where a Russian soldier sets foot, that is ours'." An audience of Russian politicians and other business figures responded to the president’s words with applause.

Russian troops continue to push forward in eastern areas of Ukraine, concentrating the bulk of its attacks in the Donetsk region. On Saturday, the Russian defence ministry said it had captured another village, the settlement of Zaporizhzhya.

Putin appeared to later threaten the use of nuclear weapons on Ukraine - and promised “catastrophic” consequences for his enemy if they were to use the dirty bomb in its defence against Russia. Kyiv has always denied it would use a dirty bomb - a device containing radioactive material alongside explosives.

"This would be a colossal mistake on the part of those whom we call neo-Nazis on the territory of today's Ukraine. It could be their last mistake,” Putin said.

"We always respond and respond in kind. Therefore, our response will be very tough."

During nearly three years of war while the Biden administration was in power, Moscow’s sabre-rattling about the use of nuclear weapons was a regular occurrence.

