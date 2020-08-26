Putin congratulates Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijan’s First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva.

“Please accept my warmest congratulations on the occasion of your birthday,” Putin said in his message.

“As a true friend of Russia, you are making a significant contribution to the strengthening of the strategic partnership between our countries,” Putin said. “I am confident that these relations will continue to develop fruitfully in all areas for the benefit of the Russian and Azerbaijani peoples.”

“Dear Mehriban Arif gizi, I sincerely wish you good health, happiness, well-being and success in your state activities. Please extend my cordial greetings to your family,” the Russian leader added.

News.Az