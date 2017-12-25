Putin congratulates Ilham Aliyev on his birthday, calls him Russia’s true friend

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev on his birthday on Sunday, hailing his great personal contribution to developing strategic partnership.

Ilham Aliyev celebrated his 56th birthday on Sunday.

"Under your leadership, Azerbaijan steadily pursues its social and economic development and plays an active role in solving topical international problems. As a true friend of Russia, you make a great personal contribution to enhancing the strategic partnership relations between our countries. I have warm memories about our recent meetings in Sochi and Tehran," Putin said in a message published on the official website of the Azerbaijani president, TASS reports.

"I expect to continue constructive dialogue with you and fruitful joint work," Putin said, wishing Aliyev "strong health, happiness, welfare and success."

News.Az

News.Az