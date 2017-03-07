Putin congratulates Mehriban Aliyeva

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Russia Vladimir Putin has sent a letter of congratulation to the first vice-president of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva.

According to Oxu.Az, the letter reads:

"Dear Mehriban Arif gizi,

"I congratulate you on the International Women's Day.

"At all times women have been guardians of the hearth, family values, embodying love and devotion, warmth and hopes.

"I sincerely wish you to have more joyful and happier days in your life and good luck in future endevours.

"I wish you a sound health, success and welfare."

News.Az

