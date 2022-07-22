Putin convenes Russian Security Council meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

The international agenda and the results of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s trips were discussed at a meeting with permanent members of the Security Council, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, News.Az reports citing Russian media.

“We will discuss some issues on the international agenda today. But first I wanted to ask FM Sergey Lavrov to talk about the results of his trips abroad," the president said, “I have read your written reports, but I would ask you to share with your colleagues the results and impressions of your trips,” Putin added.

The meeting was also attended by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko, Deputy Head of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, Presidential Administration Head Anton Vaino, Federal Security Service Director Alexander Bortnikov, and Special Presidential Representative for Environmental Protection, Ecology and Transport Sergey Ivanov.

