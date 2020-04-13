Putin: coronavirus situation in Russia not changing for better

+ ↺ − 16 px

The situation with the coronavirus infection in Russia is not changing for the better, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday at an online meeting on the sanitary and epidemiological situation in the country, TASS reported.

"We see that the situation is changing every day and, unfortunately, the number of infected people is increasing. There is an increasingly large number of cases with the severe form of the disease, precisely the severe form," the Russian leader said.

The president has called for taking into account all scenarios of coronavirus situation development, even the worst ones. "It is necessary to consider all scenarios of the situation’s development, even the most difficult and extraordinary ones, to be flexible in adjusting the strategy and tactic of our actions, first of all in what concerns medical assistance to people," he stated.

He underscored that the entire healthcare system "must function as a consolidated mechanism" with strict coordination between the federal government and regional agencies, as well as between government and private medical institutions. "The government has all the competences to coordinate this work," he added.

"Now we must efficiently use all our resources, we must think through all the details and options, distribute the load on hospitals and clinics and reserve the possibilities for maneuvering depending on the situation in concrete regions," Putin said.

Russia has been making proactive efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus, Vladimir Putin noted. "In order to continue acting proactively — and we have been successful in this so far though the situation is not improving — we need a reliable expert analysis," he said.

Putin noted that expert predictions of the situation are necessary. "Not just short-term and long-term [predictions], but also those for the period of the next three, seven, ten days," the president said. He called on the government "to make and update these predictions constantly depending on the current situation." "Report to me daily," Putin stressed.

News.Az

