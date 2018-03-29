Putin demands objective probe into Kemerovo shopping mall fire in spite of suspects’ posts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin demanded on Wednesday that the investigation’s conclusions on the deadly fire at the Winter Cherry shopping mall in Kemerovo be

"Importantly, it should be clear for everyone that the investigation will make conclusions proceeding from the norms of law and regardless of the posts of any persons complicit in this tragedy," Putin said during his meeting with Investigative Committee Head Alexander Bastrykin and Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova, TASS reports.

Putin stressed the need to answer all arising questions.

"The fire alarm system did not work for a week. Why? It had not been repaired for a week! Why wasn’t it switched on, although the hand gear was workable? Why the doors turned out to be closed? Why combustible materials were used there? There are a lot of questions there," the Russian president said.

Putin gave instructions to report to him regularly on the investigation of this case.

