Putin did not talk with Pashinyan about Armenia’s CSTO membership - Kremlin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin has not yet discussed statements about the suspension of Yerevan’s membership in the CSTO with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan - so far there are no plans for such contacts, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS, News.Az reports.

"At the moment there are no contacts and there have not been any. However, within the framework of working contacts of course we will to find out what was meant. We will continue our dialogue with Yerevan," he said.

Peskov told Zvezda TV channel earlier that Yerevan has not sent official notifications regarding the freeze of membership in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). "The Armenian side did not take any official actions in this regard. We will contact our colleagues and clarify the meaning of these statements," he said.

Peskov noted that in this case it is very important to understand the details. "Let’s hope that our Armenian friends will explain everything to us," he added.

Earlier, Prime Minister of the Republic Nikol Pashinyan said that the country had suspended its participation in the CSTO.

News.Az