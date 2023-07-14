Putin discusses protection of critical facilities with Russian Security Council

+ ↺ − 16 px

Additional measures to ensure the protection of critically important facilities were the focus of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council on Friday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"Our agenda today has several issues. The first one is extra measures of protection of critically important facilities," Putin said at the beginning of the meeting.

The closed-door meeting was attended by speakers of both houses of Russia’s parliament Valentina Matviyenko and Vyacheslav Volodin, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, head of the presidential administration Anton Vaino, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolay Patrushev, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, Director of the Federal Security Service Alexander Bortnikov, Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service Sergey Naryshkin, and Russian presidential envoy for issues of environment protection, ecology and transport Sergey Ivanov.

News.Az