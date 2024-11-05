Putin emphasizes Russia's commitment to normalize Azerbaijan-Armenia ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Moscow is actively working to normalize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, viewing both nations as natural strategic partners.

"We have been and are doing everything to normalize Azerbaijani-Armenian relations and ensure lasting peace. We will continue to assist in working on a peace treaty, border delimitation, and unblocking economic and transport links," Putin said at the ceremony of presenting credentials by ambassadors on November 5, which included new ambassadors from Azerbaijan and Armenia, News.Az reports, citing Interfax. He reiterated Russia's commitment to facilitating a peace treaty, border delimitation, and the unblocking of economic and transport links.Putin expressed approval of the recent meeting between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia at the BRICS summit in Kazan, noting that they "held useful discussions on fundamental issues regarding the achievement of lasting peace and interethnic harmony in the region."

