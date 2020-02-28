Putin, Erdogan can meet soon

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan do not rule out that they could meet in the immediate future, TASS reported.

According to the Kremlin press service, the two leaders held a telephone conversation on Friday. "Both sides highlighted the need for additional measures to stabilize the situation in northwestern Syria," the press service noted.

The Kremlin stressed that the parties "agreed to intensify relevant inter-agency consultations and explore the possibility of holding a top-level meeting in the immediate future."

