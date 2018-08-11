Putin, Erdogan hail implementation of joint energy projects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey have positively assessed the implementation of joint projects, in particular in the energy sector, the Kremlin press service said on Friday after their telephone conversation.

"The presidents discussed the current state and prospects for further development of mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation between the two countries," the Kremlin said.

"They positively assessed the implementation of joint strategic projects, first of all, in the energy sector."

The two leaders also discussed schedule for further contacts at various levels.

A source in the Turkish president’s administration told journalists earlier that the two presidents had discussed latest development in Syria and settlement efforts in the Astana format.

News.Az

