Putin, Erdogan may hold talks at Tehran summit — media

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan can hold a separate meeting in Tehran in early September, Izvestia daily writes on Friday citing Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

"Separate negotiations between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be held in Tehran during the Russia-Turkey-Iran summit in September," the newspaper quotes Peskov as saying.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, the summit of the Russian, Turkish, German and French leaders in Istanbul will not take place. This information has been confirmed by the Turkish president’s administration and the Turkish Foreign Ministry. Earlier reports said that the date for a meeting between the Turkish, Russian and Iranian leaders is under discussion.

On November 22, 2017, Russian, Iranian and Turkish Presidents Vladimir Putin, Hassan Rouhani and Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a meeting in Sochi, during which they stressed that significant progress had been made in the joint fight against terrorism in Syria and that a new stage in resolving the crisis in that country had begun. The next step in that process was the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi on January 30, which brought together more than 1,500 delegates representing all strata of Syrian society. Its participants decided to set up the Constitutional Council and form the Constitutional Commission.

