Putin-Erdogan meeting being prepared to take place soon: Kremlin

The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan is being prepared to take place soon, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"There is an understanding that this meeting will take place soon. We usually synchronize announcements of such visits with our partner countries," Peskov said. "We will inform you in due time when exactly and where exactly it will take place. It is already being prepared, it is being prepared quite intensively," the spokesman pointed out.

Earlier, a diplomatic source in Türkiye told TASS that Putin and Erdogan were planning to meet in Sochi, with September 4 mentioned as a possible date. Turkish media reported that Erdogan intends to raise the issue of resuming the grain deal during talks with his Russian counterpart.

