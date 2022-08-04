Putin, Erdogan to discuss strategic energy projects: Kremlin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Joint strategic energy projects will be among the top issues on the agenda of a meeting planned between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi on Friday, the Kremlin’s press office said in a statement on Thursday.

“In line with the agreements reached at the bilateral meeting of the presidents in Tehran on July 19, it is planned to discuss in detail the agenda of the Russian-Turkish multilateral cooperation, including perspectives for the future expansion of trade and economic relations and the implementation of strategic projects in the energy sphere,” the press office said.

Putin and Erdogan will also exchange their opinions regarding key issues on the global agenda, the statement added.

The Russian and Turkish leaders last met on July 19 in Tehran.

