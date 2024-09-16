Putin expands troops to 1.5M with 180,000 new recruits

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin has directed the military to boost its troop numbers by 180,000, bringing the total to 1.5 million, amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Putin’s decree, published on the official government website on Monday, will take effect December 1.It sets the overall number of Russian military personnel at nearly 2.4 million, including 1.5 million troops, and orders the government to provide the necessary funding.The previous increase in Russian troop numbers came last December, when a decree by Putin set the total number of Russian military personnel at about 2.2 million, including 1.32 million troops.The most capable Russian troops have been pressing an offensive in eastern Ukraine, where they have made incremental but steady gains in the past few months.

