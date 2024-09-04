Putin expects China’s Xi to attend BRICS summit in Kazan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday that he anticipates Chinese leader Xi Jinping will attend the BRICS summit in Kazan next month.

Putin's remarks came during a meeting with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, News.Az reports citing foreign media.BRICS, originally formed in 2009 by Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, aims to unite major emerging economies and provide a counterbalance to Western economic and political influence. The group expanded earlier this year to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates.It is worth noting that a while ago, Azerbaijan formally applied for BRICS membership.

News.Az