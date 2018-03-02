Putin expresses his condolences to Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in connection with a fire in the drug treatment center in Baku.

According to Kremlin's website, the message reads:

"Dear Ilham Heydarovich, please accept our deepest condolences on the occasion of the tragic consequences of the fire in the Republican Narcological Center of Baku."

Putin also asked to convey the words of sympathy and support to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to all those who suffered.

News.Az

News.Az