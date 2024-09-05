+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that he wants Vice President Kamala Harris to win the U.S. presidential election in November — not former President Trump.

Putin's comments came less than 24 hours after Justice Department officials accused Russia of taking part in an illicit scheme to influence the election with pro-Russian propaganda.Speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, Putin reiterated his previous remarks that President Biden had been Russia's preferred candidate in the race.Since Biden recommended his supporters back Harris, Russia would do the same, Putin said, Russian state news agency TASS reported."Ultimately, the choice is up to the American people, and we will respect that choice," he added.Putin also joked that Harris "laughs so expressively and infectiously" and that perhaps this indication of her good humor would mean she wouldn't impose sanctions on Russia.On the other hand, Putin falsely claimed that Trump had imposed more sanctions on Russian than any other president.The U.S. intelligence officials have concluded that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to help Trump defeat Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.Trump has routinely avoided criticizing Putin.Earlier this year the former president sparked outcry by suggesting that he'd encourage Russia to do "whatever the hell they want" if a NATO ally wasn't paying their fair share to the alliance.

News.Az